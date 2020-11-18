Chopard crafts limited issue Alpine Eagle Wempe 5th Avenue Edition

Talk of Wempe and its right up there with the best watch retailers with 40 flawless years of flagship 5th Avenue boutique in New York being celebrated this November. The perfect time for trusted partner Chopard to create a limited edition of the radical Alpine Eagle sports watch in a new colorway, adding to the collection inspired by the eagle’s eye.

The retro steel-bracelet watches are popular already – no doubt the Alpine Eagle launched in 2019 was a huge success – and the Alpine Eagle Wempe 5th Avenue Edition for the 40th anniversary is the perfect offering for watch enthusiasts.

Shining new material for that first impression

Chopard has given the Alpine Eagle a modern interpretation with the in-house developed Lucent Steel A223 – a material 50 percent harder than steel and having excellent reflective surface. This is highlighted by the Vals gray dial contrasted by the deep blue roman numerals, indexes and the arrow tipped hands which all bear the Super-LumiNova Grade X1.

The limited edition watch having the unique white date wheel (with black text) is powered by the in-house Chopard 01.01-C automatic, chronometer-certified movement that comes with a 60 hour power reserve.

Signature Alpine Eagle DNA

The 41mm dial instantly draws ones attention with the contrasting raised section and a disguised butterfly deployant clasp. The shining timepiece has bridges etched with snailed motif on circular-grained mainplate – that’s so Alpine Eagle but this time around with a visually appealing form.

The Alpine Eagle Wempe 5th Avenue Edition is only going to be made in 40 pieces, each marked exclusively on the caseback. The limited edition version is priced at $12,900 and now available exclusively at Wempe boutiques in New York, so get it right now if you are into steel-bracelet watches that are as rare as this one!