Cadbury chocolate bars packaged in EPL club colors now available

Football season is in full swing with Euro Cup and Copa America underway. Club football may have taken a breather for now but that doesn’t mean fans cannot have reasons to celebrate their clubs.

Cadbury is giving us reasons to show our love for club football and chocolate by picking up a bar of milk chocolate dressed in the favorite color of our Premier League team. For this Cadbury has launched limited edition Dairy Milk bars packaged in the colors of nine clubs and is conveniently launched in time for Father’s Day.

If your dad’s a ManU or a Chelsea fan, there is no reason you should hold yourself back from treating him to a bar of chocolate delivered in the color of his favorite club. While you’ll surely want to treat yourself to one in your team’s color, these chocolate bars can also be perfect gift idea for any other football fan in your life.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk Club bars come in Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Spurs, Arsenal, West Brom, Aston Villa, Wolves, Birmingham City packaging – sorry Everton fans!

The packaging

The new spin in the delicious Dairy Milk bar is refreshing; the packaging is inspired by not only the legendary club colors but the team logos and their stadiums as well.

The 360g chocolate bars are now available through Cadbury and they’re each priced at €6 (approx. $7) per bar. These exclusive chocolate bars are selling like hotcakes, and since they are available for a limited period only, you may want to double up so you do not miss a chance of owning a bar in the name of your favorite club.