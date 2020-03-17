Casio Reveals G-SHOCK Street Utility Military Series Timepieces

Casio’s G-SHOCK watch range is synonymous with durability and shock-resistance, earning the deserving title of being one of the toughest watch collection of all time. Packed with the watchmaker’s innovation, the range is identified by its 7 discrete elements including – electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance and temperature variation resistance.

Now the Japanese watchmaker is grabbing the headlines for its line-up of men’s watches with the Casio G-SHOCK Street Utility Military Series. In essence, the collection is a facelift to the DW5610 models in utilitarian colors combined with a refreshing layered bezel structure. The new collection is more durable and also scores in the looks front with a sophisticated street styling.

The Street Military watches

DW5610 Street Utility model

The new structure of the Street Military Series is attributed to the two-part molding process which creates separate top and base body which gives more strength to the bezel. To give buyers more options to choose from, the facelifted DW5610 will be accompanied by the GA2000 watches.

According to Casio, the series is highlighted by the following:

200M water resistance

Stopwatch

Flash Alert

1/100 th sec stopwatch

sec stopwatch Multi-function alarm

Countdown timer

12/24 hr formats

GA2000 Street Utility model

The Street Military Series has two updated GA2000 models in circular shape with a detachable band structure. The timepieces have large side buttons, Carbon Core Guard Case and Super LED Light.

The GA2000-1A has a camouflage watch face with a black band while the GA2000-2A comes with blue and black camouflage face and blue band.

Both these models are priced at $130 each.