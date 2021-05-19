Watches

Full metal rose gold G-Shock is equal parts eye-catchy and durable

May 19, 2021

Casio G-Shock watches have come of age. We have a G-Shock in titanium alloy and there’s even the slimmest option, which measures only 12.9mm thick and is really unimaginable. Now adding some bling to the strength and durability, G-Shock has introduced the first rose gold watch in the full metal series.

The G-Shock full metal rose gold GMWB5000GD-4 is the latest model in the series with tough, fashionable exterior. It features rose gold stainless steel case and bracelet and is presented in the classic square-shaped case.

The new hue

Offered in a relatively large 43.2mm rose gold stainless steel case, the Casio G-Shock GMWB5000GD-4 is the first watch in the series to be available in rose gold ion-plated finish.

The premium aspect of the watch is carried from the dial to the screw-down caseback featuring a diamond-like carbon finish that also accounts for the watch’s outstanding wear resistance. The GMWB5000GD-4 is water-resistant up to 200m, and it comes equipped with most of G-Shock’s technical features including compatibility with the G-Shock app, Bluetooth, solar charging, and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping.

More details

Powered by Module 3459 quartz movement, the rose gold G-Shock GMWB5000GD-4 with a high contrast LCD digital display, weighs only 167 grams and comes paired with matching stainless steel bracelet in rose-gold finish.

The eye-catching Casio G-Shock GMWB5000GD-4 packs the punch and toughness of a G-Shock that watch enthusiasts have loved for years. It is now available for luxury seekers with a bent for G-Shock durability to latch onto for only $600.  

