Casual wear Jordan Delta sneakers will be available starting April 4

Jordan Brand’s new innovative sneaker – the Jordan Delta, which had been making rounds lately is officially here. An embodiment of high-end material craftsmanship, the new pair is designed for every day wear.

The new Jordan Delta presents a wonderful option with cutting edge design and breathable mesh construction for casual wear wherever, whenever you like.

Watching it closely

The daily wear model is highlighted by a breathable mesh upper that’s augmented by lush suede and synthetic overlays. Interestingly, the inside of the shoe feels smooth and ensures comfort for all-day use.

Additional padding along the collar, the ergonomic tongue and the heel loops all prioritize function first design of the Jordan Delta that has the Nike React foam cushioning along the full length of the underfoot. An abstract herringbone pattern presents more traction and lightweightedness to the shoe.

Branding and delivery

Jordan Delta is a modern expression of the Jordan Brand, yet they haven’t gone overboard with the branding. The shoe is subtly branded in form of hand-drawn elements.

The new shoe will arrive in a range of colors. The Jordan Delta SP, Sail/Photo Blue-White version will hit stores and will be available online from April 4. The Vachetta Tan version will land on May 14 and the Black colorway will arrive on June 6. Full family sizing will be available.