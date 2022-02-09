Most interesting Valentine’s Day gifts for couples

Gifting is a difficult task in itself. Add to that the stress of finding the right thing for so many different occasions i.e. holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and the list goes on. As the romantic holiday approaches, many of us would be feeling the pressure of getting the best Valentine’s Day gift for our partners.

While movies have given most of us superficial expectations of sweeping, big romantic gestures, a thoughtful and heartfelt present should show your love and appreciation for your partner. Better yet, find something that both you and your better half can enjoy together. Choose one of the following gifts for your partner this Valentine’s Day and treat yourself as well.

Make Your Own Truffles Kit

Chocolate and flowers are classic Valentine’s gifts. Instead of buying a box of chocolates, try something new this year. Add a decadent dimension to your Valentine’s Day present with this beginners’ level truffle kit that can shape up a romantic night where you and your partner can make your own melt-in-your-mouth chocolate treats at home. The kit contains dark chocolate, cocoa powder, coconut flakes, sugar, peppermint extract, vanilla extract, and sea salt.

Esther and Virgil Bracelet Watches

An elegant watch is an accessory that should be a part of every modern adult’s life. These classic his and hers bracelet watches from Breda are absolutely beautiful and will make a great gift for couples. These two designs are made in a variety of metal finishes and can be worn every day. These Esther and Virgil bracelet watches are lightweight and won’t make a dent in your finances.

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee/Espresso Machine

Nespresso Creatista Plus will wake your inner barista and will help you make espresso, macchiatos and good old black coffee with ease. Get this for a coffee lover as a present and enjoy the top-quality caffeinated beverage. The machine has a 3 second heat up time, 8 milk texture levels, and 11 milk temperature settings. The stainless steel design and shiny finish will grace your countertop and offer you refreshing coffee.

AllTrails Pro Subscription

There is nothing better than the gift of experience. If your other half is outdoorsy and enjoys exploring the great outdoors, you can get an AllTrails Pro subscription for them. AllTrails is a free service that aids you find the perfect trails for your hikes, bike rides, family strolls or trail runs. The Pro subscription will allow you to download the maps so you can stay on the route even if you don’t have the service.

Malin + Goetz Unisex Fragrance Discovery Kit

This gift set from New York-based, husband-and-husband-run brand Malin + Goetz is perfect for both you and your partner. The kit contains six of the brand’s unisex bestselling fragrances. All the scents are inspired by traditional apothecary ingredients, with each elevated through the modern pairing of opposite but complementary aromatic notes. From spicy cannabis to sweet dark rum, this kit will allow you to explore and help you find your signature scent.