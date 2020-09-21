Chopard L.U.C XP Il Sarto Kiton timepiece is incredibly thin and stylish

Swiss watchmaker Chopard has just unveiled a new watch called the L.U.C XP Il Sarto Kiton built in collaboration with Italian tailoring brand Kiton Ateliers. This is an ultra-thin, special edition watch limited to only 100 pieces featuring a cashmere strap and houndstooth dial.

Both Chopard and Kiton are family-owned businesses with an eye for detail and they excel in creativity and craftsmanship. A point that is well made by the L.U.C XP Il Sarto Kiton, which strikes brilliance on every look.

The design detail

The statement watch features a black and grey dial inside a 40mm case made from bead blasted DLC-coated steel. The bezel, lungs, screws and even the watch crown is made from same bead blasted material. The watch measure incredible thin at 7.20mm at the thickest point.

The houndstooth motif on the dial is Kiton fabric-inspired which features golden Arabic numerals along with similar colored hour and minute hands. Interestingly, the watch doesn’t have a seconds hand, but just above 6 o’clock is the Kiton logo in red, which goes well with the black and gray lacquered-finished dial.

Movement, strap and more

The L.U.C XP Il Sarto Kiton is powered by an ultra-thin in-house caliber L.U.C 95.53-L automatic movement that measures dramatically thin at just 3.30mm. The movement provides the sleek watch 58 hours of power reserve. The movement and other complications of the timepiece are finely visible through the sapphire crystal case back.

This limited edition watch comes paired with handmade gray and blacks strap made from Mongolian cashmere and finished with red alligator leather lining. The 30 meter water-resistant watch comes for a rather enticing Euro 10,500 tag (approx. $12,400).