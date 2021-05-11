Minimalist kitchen organizers for clutter-free space

Keeping your cooking space organized is very important as it can become quite cluttered and unorganized and interfere with meal preparations. With the help of a few chic and minimalist kitchen organizers, you can tidy up your space.

These organizers harmoniously blend design and functionality to give you clutter-free space. Here are the best minimalist kitchen organizers that will not only make your kitchen look tidier, but help your space stay that way.

Magnetic racks

Magnetic racks help clear up some space on the kitchen counters and still keep things within the reach. They come in handy to hold shears, paper towel rolls, oven mitts, hand towels, spices, salts and tiny sauce packets and more. By using magnetic racks, you get to utilize the side of the fridge where this minimalist organizer goes.

Cube Spice Rack

Organize your most-used spices in this beautiful contemporary organizational piece for your kitchen. There are plenty more ways to store spices, but this rack is visually appealing and gets the work done. The little identical cubes and wooden holster secure the spice boxes in place and the rack can be hung on the wall or stowed in a drawer worry-free.

Lazy Susan rotating turntable

The lazy Susan rotating turntable can help you keep your kitchen organized in many ways. You can either keep it on your kitchen counter storing condiments, spices, pickles, etc. or you can keep it tucked inside a cabinet to store other pantry items. The two levels of this revolving storage maximize storage space and can be used inside cabinets, on pantry shelves or in refrigerators.

Mounted rack for hidden spaces

If you are looking to hide the mismatched and ever-growing assortment of spices out of sight, this mounted spice rack is perfect for keeping spices, vinegar and oils hidden behind a cabinet door. The three-tier rack is a brilliant way to tidy up your countertops. The rack is easy to assemble and clean.

Bamboo drawer organizer

This bamboo drawer organizer fits most drawers and allows for easy organization. Drawer dividers keep small items together without any clutter to help you directly hand exactly the tool or utensil you need. It keeps items from being piled on top of each other and from sliding around in drawers.