Chopard’s L.U.C XP Urushi Spirit of Shi Chen celebrates Chinese New Year

Chopard has time and again proved how to achieve the subtle balance between design and technology – the L.U.C Collection is a good example. Along the same lines, they’ve revealed the L.U.C XP Urushi Spirit of Shí Chen timepiece – honoring the Year of Ox as well as the intricate Chinese timekeeping mechanism called Shi Chen.

The limited edition watch stemming from the Élégance branch of the collection is a perfect blend of modern esthetics, traditional motifs, and a unique complication. Only 88 examples of the watch will be made and carry a price tag of $38,000 each.

Chopard L.U.C XP Urushi Spirit of Shí Chen

Timekeeping of the Chopard L.U.C XP Urushi Spirit of Shí Chen is as intricate as the looks. The 24-hour display has a wheel as opposed to the contemporary hand movement having lacquered gold motifs of 12 zodiac animals.

It follows the Chinese zodiac wherein each day is divided into 12 two-hour segments. It starts at 11:00 PM as the hour of the Rat, then at 1:00 PM is the hour of the Ox, and thereon. The zodiac ends at the hour of the Pig.

Distinct make that sets it apart

The 40mm case of this timepiece having the DNA of the standard L.U.C XP line is crafted out of an 18K rose gold block. To achieve that slim profile, the thickness of the case is just 8.28mm and that’s exemplified by the flowing lugs and wide smooth bezel.

Dial of the L.U.C XP Urushi Spirit of Shí Chen has the classical East Asian influence apparent in the iconography. That’s further highlighted by the inked black Urushi lacquer surface handcrafted by Japanese master lacquerer Minori Koizumi. On top of the layers of lacquer is then sprinkled with gold flakes – a practice known as Maki-e.

The detailing doesn’t stop there. Dial gets the Lu Ying (one of the three deities) embossed emblem as an omen for prosperity and happiness. That’s subtly matched with the hand-stitched black leather strap for an elegant touch. Beating heart of the watch is the in-house L.U.C 96.29-L automatic movement that boats a 65-hour power reserve.