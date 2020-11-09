Christmas comes early at Starbucks with its new holiday cup designs

Starbucks has kicked off the holiday season early as the beverage brand recently unveiled designs for its new holiday cups for this year. The theme for 2020 is “Carry the Merry.” Embodying the holiday spirit, the cups are a mix of four festive designs, which are now available.

The brand has also launched a limited-edition Starbucks collectible cup, along with its signature holiday drinks. The four holiday cups feature traditional red and green hues, in addition to motifs reflecting the holiday spirit.

Carry the Merry

According to the creative director for Starbucks, Jeff Wilkson, the thought behind the creation of this year’s holiday cups was about “people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy.” He further added that the brand wanted to be a beacon of hope for the people, give a short moment of cheer they most certainly look forward to.

“This year’s holiday design brings forward all the joyful elements of the holiday season in ribbons of Starbucks greens and a jolly red like a cozy holiday sweater,” the company said in a press release.

Holiday season at Starbucks

The brand is now giving a red reusable collectible cup to the customers when they buy a handcrafted seasonal beverage. Customers can enjoy Caramel Brulee Latte, Eggnog Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Mocha, among other holiday-themed beverages that will be on the menu.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, the company has taken some safety precautions to ensure the well-being of its staff and customers.

Due to their plain and simple holiday cups with no signs or images of the holiday over the past few years, Starbucks has become a symbol for what people called the “war on Christmas.” To get out of the controversy, the previous years’ cups had paraded snowflakes, winter scenes, and Christmas tree ornaments.