Christopher Ward’s new C60 #tide watch is environmentally conscious

Environmentally conscious watches are becoming a norm of late. Majorly, these watches use recycled plastic waste accumulated from the oceans. Watch brand Christopher Ward set out with a conscious watch last year. This was the C60 BLUE that featured a strap made from recycled ocean plastic in collaboration with #tide.

#tide is a Swiss company that collects and recycles ocean waste to transform into yarn or as granules for injection molding. After the success of C60, Christopher Ward is now launching the new C60 #tide dive watch.

The look and feel

C60 BLUE was a remarkable success with environmentally conscious customers, and the follow-up of the watch now presents a brand new offering with eco-materials to show. Influenced by #tide, this new dive watch is engulfed in recycled blue #tide plastic and features the #tide hashtag on the crown and the caseback.

The watch comes in 42mm stainless steel casing with a sapphire crystal dial that touts a wave pattern mimicking the oceans on the dial. This dial pattern is Super-LumiNova Grade X1 BL C1 which glows in the dark. Enhancing the architecture of the dial are the Super-LumiNova filled hour indexes and the watch hands. The dial also features a square date window at 6 o’clock.

Movement and other details

The C60 #tide watch is powered by a Sellita SW200 COSC automatic movement, which offers the watch a 38 hour power reserve. Being a dive watch, the C60 #tide is water-resistant to 600 meters and comes packaged in about 95-percent bio-degradable packaging.

The watch is paired with a #tide strap, which is also made from recycled plastic ocean plastic. If you prefer steel over recycled yarn, you can also order a C60 #tide on stainless steel bracelet. While the former is priced at $1,095 the latter option retails for $1,215.