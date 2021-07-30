Reebok x Adidas ZX 8000 with Pump Technology now available

Adidas and Reebok will always be part of each other’s lives. We don’t know until when their partnership will be but the two brands seem to be having a good time with this particular crossover.

The Adidas ZX 8000 and the Reebok Instapump Fury–both famous silhouettes–have been joined together. The result is this Reebok Adidas ZX 8000 with Pump Technology.

Reebok Adidas ZX Fury Shoes

The two iconic pairs become the ZX Fury—ready to offer the best of both designs. So is it a ZX 8000 or an Instapump Fury? It’s both.

The best features of both pairs are used here. We see the signature Pump style in the lacing system.

Reebok Adidas ZX 8000 with Pump Technology

The three stripes are on the mid-foot cage. Notice the split sole design. Original colorways of the ZX ‘000 series have been used: Shock Cyan / Light Aqua / Crystal White, Bahia Mint / EQT Green / FTWR White, Light Purple / Bahia Mint / Shock Yellow, and Spring Yellow / EQT Green / Cream White.





This dream mash-up of Reebok and adidas shoes also offers a customized and locked-in fit. The Reebok x Adidas ZX Fury can now be availed in Kuwait and Dubai for 899 AED which is about $245.