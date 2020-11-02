Citizen C7 collection resuscitates the vintage Crystal Seven watch design

Rewind back to 1965 when the Crystal Seven by Citizen was released – a watch ahead of its time, being the world’s first automatic wristwatch that was also the slimmest. It had the scratch-resistant mineral crystal (instead of acrylic) clear cover going over the dial which displayed the day and date.

The name Crystal Seven came from these elements and the number of days in a week. The popular watch also adopted a different positioning of the day complication window – under the 12 o’clock hour index, above the Citizen logo. Bringing back the nostalgia of the iconic Citizen watch is the new collection by the brand that adopts lot of features of the original Crystal Seven.

Citizen C7 collection for every watch lover

The C7 collection comprising of a dozen models focuses on varying tastes and lifestyles each inspired heavily by the original watch. These 12 watches are each a part of four different categories – Dress, Casual, Formal and Active which explain their USP.

While the basic design on the C7 watches remains virtually the same, the difference is in the dial and strap choices. The Dress category has classic watches paired to a leather strap. These are dark blue dial or gray dial on a black leather strap, and the silver white dial with a brown leather strap. The Casual category comes with hybrid vintage-themed watches that come in white dial or gray dial with a stainless steel mesh band, and the black dial with a black mesh band.

The choices don’t end there

Then there is the Formal category having timepieces that have versatile link bracelet for formal settings. These include dark blue dial with the stainless steel bracelet, the black dial with the rose gold tone bracelet and the black dial on a BIP bracelet. For the Active category Citizen made use of casual style leather straps for outdoor enthusiast. These come in Green Dial or Red Dial with a brown strap, and the third one a gray dial with black strap option.

Every watch in the collection comes with a 50 meters water-resistant rating and are powered by the all-new Citizen C7 8200 movement having a 40 hours power reserve. The new collection is going to be available in the Asian markets initially for a price tag ranging from $1,880 to $2,380 depending on the timepiece chosen.