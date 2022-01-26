New Dior x Birkenstock Collaboration introduced

Sometimes, sneakerheads want to take a break from all the shoes. Many of you may not agree with the statement but for those who do, I’m certain you have one brand in mind when you just want to wear sandals.

No, it’s not Crocs but Birkenstock. Some of you may probably go for mules but personally, I’d go for a pair from Birkenstock. I’d choose something more luxurious though like the pairs from the Dior x Birkenstock Collection.

The Dior x Birkenstock footwear won’t be out until later this year as part of the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The French luxury house has worked with Germany’s top footwear brand. Kim Jones designed the pairs.

The collection includes the Boston Clog and Milano Sandal. Both styles are ready with gray felt material. Another style of the Boston Clog features multicolored floral embroidery, rubber mudguards, and a leather ankle strap. A Dior monogram-embossed sole is also present. The simpler version is very plain sans the embroidered flowers.

Dior x Birkenstock Clog, Sandal Design

The Milano Sandal is still mainly gray. It has a leather ankle strap with rollercoaster buckles with Dior branding. The same branding is also available on the other iterations.

No word on pricing and availability yet but since both brands are known for expensive items, expect the Dior Birkenstock sandals will have a high price tag. They will be expensive but probably not as pricey as the Dior B30 Sneakers by Kim Jones.