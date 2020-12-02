Citizen introduces Promaster Nighthawk solar-powered pilot’s watch

Adding to its Promaster watch lineup, Citizen has revealed two new updated Eco-Drive Nighthawk aviators recently. Since 1918 the Japanese watchmaker is known for its quality, innovation and futuristic approach in the timekeeping industry.

The Citizen Promaster series hosts multi-functional and contemporary watches. New Citizen Nighthawks are inspired by the clean, sleek lines of military stealth helicopter cockpit. The recent ones display a prominent angular case line, compared to the existing round case watches in the lineup.

The Nighthawks

The two Citizen Promaster Nighthawks, reference BJ7138-04E and BJ7135-02E are aviation 42mm case watches featuring complexities that a pilot would keep handy. The first one comes attached to a black leather strap in black stainless case that matches the black sunburst dial displaying white accents. The second one comes on a military green leather strap with a double-toned gray case housing a dark sunburst dial with a combination of orange and white accents.

Both Nighthawks host the quartz-powered Caliber B877, which is a solar-powered automatic movement using the Citizen’s Eco-Drive Technology. Both the versions have luminous hands and markers. Each watch displays a date window at 3 o’clock with dual time zone functionality. They also feature a slide rule dial with two logarithmic scales and a time-distance conversion index. The watches are water-resistant up to 200m.

Functional and futuristic

Upgrading to an angular case, combination of prominent Arabic markers, and all black color dial with a chronograph, Citizen Promaster Nighthawks offer practical functionality for everyday use. You really don’t have to be a pilot to enjoy what the timepiece has to offer.

Sharing a vision of a better tomorrow, the Nighthawks are ticking by Citizen Signature ‘Eco-Drive’ solar power technology that eliminates the usage of batteries. You may grab a desired one at $396 from the brand’s website.