Casio’s Edifice Honda Racing EQS-930HR is befitting every bike racing enthusiast

Honda Racing and Casio’s sub-brand Edifice – two Japanese powerhouses – share a sizable history. If you’re a fan, you’d remember the 20th anniversary Edifice – limited edition ECB10HR-1A ana-digi chronograph – announced last year. Continuing the collaborative effort the two have now delivered the EQS-930HR inspired by the legendary RC162 Grand Prix racing motorcycle.

The Honda and Casio Edifice EQS-930HR is – for a reference – the fifth collaborative high-performance metal chronograph. It is designed as a tribute to Honda’s 1961 Round 2 victory in 250cc Grand Prix in West Germany.

The inspiring model

The event of winning a Grand Prix for the first time was really special for the Honda since it featured Kunimitsu Takahashi going on to become the first Japanese rider to win the world championship. He was riding the now-iconic Honda RC162 motorcycle on which this 60th anniversary watch (paying homage to the historic feat) is based.

The aluminum dial and bezel of the Honda x Edifice EQS-930HR instantly reminds one of the RC162’s hammered aluminum fairing. The black dial is accentuated by red from the bike’s fuel tank, while the silver traces on the watch are symbolic of the bike’s bodywork color. The dial also features a trace of the yellow Honda logo as it appeared on the bike in 1961.

Additional information

Incredibly Honda and strikingly sporty Edifice, the EQS-930HR features Casio’s solar cells under the dial, which draws enough juice to efficiently power the watch for stable operation. Just a befitting timepiece for Honda road racing fans, this is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

The Edifice Honda Racing limited edition EQS-930HR is based on a genuine leather band that complements the watch’s sporty appearance well. There is still no word on the price or the availability yet, we will update here, as and when we learn about the same.