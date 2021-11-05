New Veja x Rick Owens sustainable sneaker collection drops this week

Veja isn’t the most popular French footwear brand today but it has grown a significant following over the past decade. Veja sneakers are comfortable and that surprised many sneakerheads.

Over two years ago, we showed you the VEJA Condor. It’s an eco-friendly pair of running shoes made with less plastic. More sustainable sneakers are ready from the brand as it has teamed up anew with the designer.

Rick Owens, the same Paris-based fashion design that gave us the Orange/Off White Rick Owens DRKSHDW Bauhaus Sneakers last year, has teamed up with Veja once again to deliver a new set of running sneakers–the Rick Owens x Veja sustainable footwear capsule.

The collab is already the fifth between the two names. It introduces new versions of Veja’s more popular silhouettes: the Hiking Style and the Performance Runner. The two pairs are ready in different colorways.

Rick Owens x Veja Hiking Style

The Rick Owens x Veja Hiking Style is more ready for the outdoors. Its rugged sole unit tells you the pair can last an all-day hike or run. It looks tough but it’s actually made from rice waste and Amazonian rubber. The midsole comes from sugar cane but we don’t think it’s anything but sweet.

The Hiking Style’s upper makes use of a vegan and bio-based leather alternative called CWL. You can choose from these three colors available: Honey, Dust, and Black.







Rick Owens x Veja Performance Runner

The Rick Owens Veja Performance Runner is mainly based on the Marlin style from Veja. It’s also sustainable with the materials used— 65% bio-based outsole and recycled polyester knit. Available colorways are as follows: Pearl, Black, Carnelian, and Hunter.







The pair’s upper looks simple but with a midsole you can’t miss. It will be available later this November while the Hiking Style is now up for purchase for €220 ($254).