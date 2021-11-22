Clarks Originals Wallabee Boot GORE-TEX Dark Tan Leather introduced

Clarks may not be a go-to name oforhardcore sneakerheads but the brand definitely has a following. The British shoe brand is more known for its reliable shoes and boots that are ready for everyday or outdoor use.

Clarks is no sports shoe brand but it’s famous for its boots. We once considered the GORE-TEX Ballistic Wallabee boot by HAVEN x Clarks Originals on trend for the summer back in 2019. This time, we’re seeing another iteration of the Wallabee Boot in its moccasin construction.

Clarks Originals Wallabee Boot GTX in Dark Tan

The outdoor-ready pair still boasts a silhouette very much ready for winter. It also features the GORE-TEX coating that make its durable and water-repellant.

The Clarks Originals Wallabee Boot GTX uses dark tan leather. The waterproofing by GORE-TEX is found an almost all the upper. The Vibram rubber sole is the perfect match to keep the pair lightweight while still with proper traction a wearer needs.

Clarks Originals Dark Tan GORE-TEX Wallabee Boot Design

The classic hang tags of Clarks Originals have been used. The CORE-TEX branding is there near the rear. The brown laces match the material but come with some white specks.









The Clarks Originals Wallabee Boot GTX Dark Tan Leather is priced at £200. That’s about $268 in the US. You can now purchase the pair from Clarks Originals webstore.