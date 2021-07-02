Footwear

New Balance Shando Trail Sneakers out in two versions

July 2, 2021

New Balance never fails to make an impression with every release. Some may say sneakers from the brand look the same. That could be the case before but not anymore. 

In recent weeks, there was the New Balance x Snow Peak Niobium Concept 2. Before that was the New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2. Both pairs delivered something new to the eyes. 

New Balance Shando Perfect for Trail Running

New Balance Shando Sneakers Black Gold

This time, the New Balance Shando Trail Sneakers are expected not just to make heads turn but actually make trail running or hiking more enjoyable. The market is done with boring trail sneakers and the Shando offers both impressive form and function.

New Balance’s trail-focused sneakers may also be used off-trail. Of course, any great looking pair can be worn everywhere. You can choose from the two colorways: Gold/Black and Black/Gold. 

New Balance Shando Design

New Balance Shando Sneakers

Both versions come with translucent mono mesh textile upper uppers. You will notice the webbing design plus lace closures that add to that unique look, as well as, secure fit.

New Balance has used DynaSoft midsoles so each sneaker can deliver ultra-responsive performance. The technology is perfect for the trail and terrains, offering comfort and support even for long hours. The AT Tread outsole offers versatile traction.

The New Balance Shando sneakers are available for £80 which is about $110 in the US. You can buy from HERE.

