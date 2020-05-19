Nike revisits Air Jordan 13 “Flint”, scheduled to release on May 30

One of the most sought after basketball shoes that Nike has released through the years – the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is making a comeback in an avatar as true-to-form as possible on May 30.

This will not be the first sale of the shoe in 2020. In fact, Nike had dropped a small supply of AJ 13 Flint online through SNKRS app just ahead of the final two episodes of ‘The Last Dance.’ Without a surprise, the sneakers sold out in minutes of its release. Just in case you were unable to get your hands on a pair, you will have a revised chance in under two weeks.

The new Air Jordan 13 “Flint”

The first Air Jordan 13 Flint was released in 1998, when Michael Jordan was at the peak of his form. There have been a couple of revisited designs, but none has been as close to the original as the 2020 iteration.

An extraordinary blend of blue, gray, and white, the sneaker features a high-cut design for on-court comfort. It is graced with blue mesh side panels, Flint gray suede on the mudguard and heel. The sneakers have pebbled leather on the toe and tongue. You can also find University blue Jumpman logos on the tongue and on the heel warp is the signature hologram that completes the look.

Pricing and availability

The Jordan 13 Flint is expected to launch officially on Nike SNKRS and StockX on May 30 in flint gray, navy blue, and white look that has been an attraction in the past and will lure younger basketball fans.

The sneakers will retail in full family sizes with men’s pair priced at $190. If you think Nike’s retro sneaker is what you want, set your reminder for May 30, when we are guessing, it will again sell out instantly.