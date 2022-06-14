Classic Puma Suede dressed to pay homage to Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 made its debut at the Paris Motor Show in 1972. In 2022, the fastest production car back in the day is now celebrating 50 years of its launch. To commemorate the same, the luxury automaker has collaborated with Puma and launched a limited-edition sneaker, fans would love to wear to the street.

Designed to help Porsche buffs add dynamism to their everyday wear, the pair of classic Puma’s suede sneakers will be strictly limited to 500 examples of each colorway. For reference, the sneaker will roll out in ten different colorways akin to the paintjob fans could take home a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 back in the day.

The look and feel

The limit to 500 pairs a colorway, is in sync with Porsche’s rollout of 500 models of 911 Carrera RS 2.7 initially to homologate the car for Group 4 racing regulations. The Porsche fan in you would just want to double up, in case you’d like to slip your feet into the gorgeous new Puma x Porsche Suede RS 2.7 as the stocks are likely to sell out quickly.

The sneaker, as expected, is a true homage to the incredible car. To the accord, the Puma Suede rolls out with the RS 2.7 motif on the back and iconic RS 2.7 typeface along the lateral. Designed to be speedy, the sneakers are printed with picture of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 on the insole.

Availability

The wait to get your pair of Puma x Porsche Suede RS 2.7 is already over. The sneaker’s now available via Porsche’s online shop at $175. While the sneakers are available in eight colors globally; two colorways – orange/black and white/black are exclusive to customers in The Netherlands and Japan.

The Puma x Porsche Suede RS 2.7 is more than just a pair for your feet. It is your ticket to the Porsche Museum. When you purchase a pair of Porsche sneakers, you’ll get a free entry into the Porsche Museum until the end of 2022. Now, that’s a deal worth leveraging!