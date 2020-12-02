Cobra KING Supersport-35 putter is first commercially available 3D printed golf club

3D printing is changing the way golf equipment is made, one stroke at a time. In a new stroke of innovation, Cobra Golf has revealed the KING Supersport-35 putter, which is the first 3D printed golf club from the company to be available commercially.

The golf club is produced after almost two years of design and development. At the first sight, the King Supersport-35 putter is like any ordinarily created blade-style putter. But when you turn the club backward – you will see the metallic lattice structure, which makes the club unique.

Design and aesthetics

VP of Innovation & AI at Cobra Golf says, “this is just the first of what promises to be a significant element in future Cobra golf clubs.” Indeed, there are going to be many more editions of such a club given the finesse and perfection Cobra Golf suggests, the putter will bring to the greens.

It was two years back when Cobra collaborated with HP and metallurgy company Parmatech for the design, prototyping, and development of the Supersport club. The putter is created using HP Metal Jet technology – the entire putter body and hosel are 3D printed with 316 stainless steel.

3D printing opens new possibilities

Use of intricate lattice structure within the body of the putter optimizes distribution of weight in the head thus ensuring more stability and forgiveness. Something Cobra says, wouldn’t have been possible without 3D printing. Cobra also partnered with SIK Golf to use the latter’s patented Descending Loft Technology on the face of the King Supersport-35 putter to deliver most consistent and accurate roll, Cobra claims.

Cobra’s new 3D printed King Supersport-35 is a limited-edition putter. Only about 1,000 pieces will be available online through Cobra’s website. The price starts at $399.