Canon introduces dual fisheye lens camera for AR and VR shooting

Canon has just created a new type of camera lens that is tailored for AR and VR content. Seeing the gradual rise in demand for augmented reality and virtual reality applications, Canon has unveiled the world’s first dual, RF mount fisheye lens that is a part of the system they call EOS VR.

The ultimate aim of this high-end camera is to bring a more seamless way to create such content by simplifying the workflow. It will also eliminate the hassles associated with current VR capture systems without compromising on the quality we all are with the full-frame mirrorless cameras.

RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye manual lens

This one of its kind RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye manual lens can be mounted onto Canon 8K capable EOS R5 camera and it goes by the name “RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye manual lens.” It has two cute little eye-like lenses mounted on each side. The distance is exactly 60mm to replicate the human interpapillary distance.

This brings to the equation an accurate parallax effect for creating VR/AR content, the lens projects two circular images onto the 45MP sensor of the camera and it comes with 190-degree capture support. That means stereoscopic 180-degree 3D content. The shot content automatically gets stitched and turned into 3D VR videos which can be directly exported with the compatible software tool.

Niche features unique to the lens system

Dual lenses mean a ring that focuses them both at once and they can be tweaked to sync with an Allen screw. Then there is the feature to control flare and ghosting like that on the Canon L RF mount glass. It also gets dust and water-resistance sealing for protection.

All this advanced shooting comes at a steep price tag of $1,999 for the lens alone. Add another $3,899 for the R5 camera, if you don’t own it. So we are looking at a combined price tag of $5,898 for getting creative with the VR/AR content. Another thing to consider is that the R5 can record 8K content for only 20 minutes due to overheating constraints. To get over this issue, you’ll have to spend another $1,500 for the external Ninja V + RAW recorder!