NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells lets you select weight on voice command

The most used equipment in the gym has to be the dumbbells. While using them is pretty basic, having to halt between sessions to manually increase or decrease their weight has been a common chore for many enthusiasts. As a solution to this, voice-activated dumbbells sound like an interesting option.

The idea is self-explanatory – dumbbells that can change weight on voice command to the equipment. This is not a metaverse scenario, a company called iFit has actually developed voice-controlled NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells, which we can’t wait to try.

The functionality

This incredibly useful equipment in home gym or the one down the street relieves an athlete from having to manually tweak the weight of the dumbbells. For this, the iSelect system comprises a pair of dumbbells that can adjust the weight from 5lbs to 50lbs – in a series of 5lbs increments – to hold a total of 50lbs each.

To eliminate the labor, the dumbbells come with a motorized tray. The dumbbells are placed in this motorized selector which is paired with a third-party Alexa-enabled smart speaker. The user can then command Alexa to set the weight, and the motorized system sets the dumbbells to the desired weight.

More than gimmicky

In addition to the voice control, weights within the motorized tray can be swapped manually using a dial on the selector and digital display onboard shows the selected weight. Additionally, the iSelect system comes with a tablet dock and 15 different preset modes that you can configure to directly have the selector increase or decrease weight on the dumbbells according to their exercise demand.

A pair of NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells is currently selling on Amazon for $429. This includes 30-day free membership to the iFit online training platform; the membership is thereafter renewable at $39 per month. You can skip the training if you know what you are getting the Dumbbells for, and save some cost.