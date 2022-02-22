Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase dropping soon

Nike’s FlyEase technology is probably here to stay. The company has introduced a number of easy-to-wear pairs under its main Nike brand and the Jordan Brand. Joining the game is Converse with a classic Chuck Taylor silhouette being redesigned with FlyEase.

More FlyEase shoes will be released and they won’t just be from Nike. The same technology has been implemented by Converse on the Chuck Taylor All-Star. This is the first time the easy-to-wear and take-off tech will be used by the brand.

Converse Chuck Taylor Gets the FlyEase Tech

The FlyEase version of the popular Chuck Taylor All Star is another proof that there can be innovation and progress in shoe design. It’s not just all about the aesthetics. It can be about comfort, convenience, and function. You see, the FlyEase tech came to be for several reasons. It’s for the young kids who don’t know how to tie their shoelaces, for the athletes who need speed and efficiency, and for people with disabilities who need help and convenience.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase is ready in either Black or White canvas. The technology has made wearing and removing shoes easier for everyone. The pair boasts a canvas upper and a star-struck ankle patch. The FlyEase cage on the heel collapses when you step your foot in.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase Design

Additional accessibility is possible with the stretchable canvas collar. You don’t have to tie the shoelaces but a secure fit is provided by a padded tongue. Some changes have been made to the heel overlay and heel tab for added convenience.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star CX FlyEase will be available beginning the 24th of February. It will be ready in Greater China and South Korea first. You may have to wait for March 17 if you live in Western Europe or North America.