Converse One Star Criss Cross Sandals remind you to stay home in style

Converse is one of my favorites on any given day. Be it for work or a casual party – Converse sneakers can be paired with denim or chinos for a subtle but impressive display.

Given the current lockdown in most parts of the world, you and I are confined to our homes – compulsorily, like never before. In these times when our shoes have begun to doubt their owner’s existence, Converse is giving our feet a reason to drool over.

The silhouette

Idealistic choice for One Star lovers staying at home to break the chain of COVID-19 spread, Converse has readied One Star Criss Cross Sandals. Taking a cue from the classic Star design, this slip on sandal has an open rounded toe and crisscrossing straps with lots of topstitching with white thread.

Available in Black and Egret hues, the white outsole features the iconic black stripe running all the way though to back of the heel where a rubberized branding plate adorns the shoe.

The Converse One Star branding on back of the heel is completed with the celebrated Star on outer side of the crisscrossing straps and Converse in white color written on the inner sole.

The build and pricing

The sandals feature a soft, cushioned suede upper and a similar footbed to the classic One Star which ruled the court in the mid-seventies.

The men’s pairs are selling in two colors mentioned above on SSENSE for $45 each. If you want a similar pair for a lady – you can get it from Converse’s own website.