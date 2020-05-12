Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk in three colors dropping this summer

After the grand success of “The Ten,” biggest sneaker of 2017 – Off-White x Nike are combining again to deliver some spectacular silhouette in 2020.

We already know about the supposed revival of classic ‘Canary Yellow’ sneakers that first appearance in 1985, and now Virgil Abloh’s Off White and Nike are extending their relationship with a new model called the Air Rubber Dunk slated to release in exciting colors later this year.

Three grand colorway

Over the past few weeks there have been multiple leaks and alleged reveals of the Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunks. These first appeared in “Green Strike” colorway and then in “University Gold.”

Now, making things even spicier, hanzuying on Instagram handle has pushed out the first peek at the Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk “University Blue.” The trio of styles are slated to release in summer this year for an alleged $180 price tag.

The build

The pair of sneakers draws design aesthetics from Nike’s P-6000 with Dunk Low midsole. The “University Blue” model features an upper made in leather, mesh and nubuck finish and has broad silver patterns. A large blue swoosh on the lateral is combined with same color laces and slight blue and orange accents.

The heel is where the magic of an Air unit is, which is differentiated in blue form the otherwise orange outsole. The shoe is complete with Off-White’s signature Helvetica wording and “NIKE OFF” branding on the tongue.