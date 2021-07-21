Converse Stars and Bars Clogs ready in two colorways

Ah yes. Summer isn’t over which means you’ve got time to wear clogs, slip-ons, slippers, and sandals. We’re not done checking out new pairs for those sneakerheads who may want interesting and unique designs.

We just showed you the Mastermind JAPAN Suicoke Team Limited-Edition Collaboration KAW Slides. This time, Converse joins the fun by introducing the Stars & Bars. The pair is ready in two colorways: Gold/Black and Black/Egret.

Converse Stars and Bars Slip-Ons

You will be reminded of the Converse One Star as its upper has been used here. The sole unit is All Star. The final design can remain as a classic silhouette real fans of Converse will appreciate.

The Gold/Black version features Egret laces. The interior is also in the same tone, completing a smoother finish. The dark gum outsole is a contrast to the white sole unit. The Black/Egret iteration boasts an upper with hairy suede. The star and bars are in Egret on both sides.







Converse Stars and Bars Clogs Design

The leather lining and laces match. The insoles show the Converse branding. On the heels, there is the familiar “All Star” license plate.







The Converse Stars and Bars Clogs are now available on Atmos Tokyo. Each pair costs ¥13,200 JPY which is around $120.