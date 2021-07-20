Mastermind JAPAN Suicoke Team Limited-Edition Collaboration KAW Slides dropping soon

Suicoke has always been known to be a big brand in Japan that makes really cool sandals. We remember featuring it back in 2019, showing off a few pairs that sold fast.

Earlier this year, there was the Dr. Martens x Suicoke collaboration that gave the market two pairs of sandals ready for summer. Recently, Mastermind JAPAN has teamed up with Suicoke for a limited edition release of the popular KAW slide silhouette.

Mastermind JAPAN X Suicoke Collaboration

The classic silhoutte is a favorite of many streetwear influencers and celebrities. The new iteration still features the original EVA footbed and outsole. The latter boasts an antibacterial technology.

On top of the slide, there is the signature skull logo of Mastermind. The pair of sandals is actually available in two colorwars: Silver and Gold.

Mastermind JAPAN Suicoke KAW Slides Design

On the upper straps, you will see the co-branded labels that tells us the sandals are from Mastermind and Suicoke. This pair is perfect for summer and beyond.

The Mastermind JAPAN Suicoke Team Limited-Edition Collaboration KAW Slides are available for $250. The sandals are available in sizes 8 to 12, US Mens. They will be sold beginning July 23 on Suicoke’s website.