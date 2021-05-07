Curry Brand Curry 8 Classy Flow now available

It’s been only six months since Steph Curry launched the Curry Brand under Under Armour. The sub-brand that bears the NBA superstar’s signature has just launched a new pair—the Curry Brand Curry 8 Class-y.

The new Curry Brand pair also tells a story just like the other pairs introduced by Under Armour. This time, Steph Curry express his love for his mother Sonya with this Curry Brand Curry 8 Class-y in a special colorway.

Curry 8 Class-y Pair inspired by a special woman

Sonya Curry was a teacher. This pair has been inspired by Steph Curry’s mom and was designed in time for the Teacher Appreciation Week this week.

The Under Armour team has decided on two tones only: blush pink and white. You’d probably think this is for the ladies. While it can be the perfect Mother’s Day gift to moms who love shoes and sneakers, this pair is also for the gentlemen.

Curry Brand Curry 8 Class-y Flow Design

The pair is basketball court-ready but we know that fact doesn’t really matter. People will buy the pair for the design, color, and novelty.

The shoes feature uppers with mesh materials. The mudguards are synthetic but still look good in blush pink. The tongue tabs are set in white and feature the signature logo of Steph Curry. The midsole and outsole are white, covering the signature Flow cushioning inside by Under Armour.

The Under Armour Curry Brand Curry 8 Class-y is priced at $160. The pair is now available on Under Armour website.