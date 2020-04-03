Czapek’s Quai des Bergues Aurora Borealis and Blue Aurora wristwatches revealed

With the new campaign introducing a tagline “We Collect Rare People” Czapek & Cie are characterizing their idea of ‘shared passion’ and ‘community’ with ‘rarity’ and ‘identity’.

Czapek & Cie has introduced two new limited edition watches – Quai des Bergues Aurora Borealis and Blue Aurora. Both showcase the idea of working closely to utilize best material and collaborate with ingenious talents in the industry, to conceptualizing their vision of ‘horizontal manufacture’ and achieve an exceptional product driven by ‘Shared passion’.

The craftsmanship

The pattern on both Aurora Borealis (Silver) & Blue Aurora (Dark Blue) dials creates a wave interference effect. This unique handcrafted Guilloché pattern on the dials is fashioned by the talented team of craftsmen at Czapek’s collaborating partners’ Metalem.

Both des Bergues Aurora Borealis and Blue Aurora come with an exclusive 42.5mm stainless steel ‘Revolution’ case. Featuring a curved Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on the inside.

The bombé Guilloché ‘Java’ dial is created on Czapek’s secret alloy, made of gold, silver, palladium, and platinum. Inside is the Czapek SXH1 proprietary calibre, a twin-barrel spring movement (manual winding) delivering a 7-day (168-hours) power reserve, developed in collaboration with Chronode.

Pricing details and more

The watches feature two sub-dials, one at 7:30 showing seconds and the other at 4:30 display the power reserve indication with weekdays.

Apart from the dial colors the Quai des Bergues Aurora Borealis (Silver) has large arrow-tipped skeletonized blued steel hands and Quai des Bergues Blue Aurora has large arrow-tipped skeletonized rhodium plated steel hands.

Both watches come in matt blue steel Alligator strap with XO Steel pin buckle. Water-resistant till 50 meters (5 ATM), these limited edition models are restricted to only 10 pieces each. They are now available on the official website for $16,800 apiece.