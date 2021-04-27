Tag Heuer Monaco Green Dial celebrates legendary F1 race in style

Green colored dials are in vogue. We have seen a handful of interesting interpretations of the hue on the watch face from different horology giants and now Tag Heuer is venturing into the green theme with its first green dial watch made to celebrate the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.

Dubbed Tag Heuer Monaco Green Dial, the watch has been unveiled a month in advance of the flag off of the Monaco Grand Prix scheduled for May 23-25. After being called off last year due to the pandemic, the race is expected to go off as scheduled this year with Tag Heuer being the official timekeeper.

Tag Heuer Monaco Green Dial

To make a statement while keeping the time at the legendary track, Tag Heuer has designed this green dial watch which is the maker’s first. Expectedly then, the watch is limited to only 500 examples. The watch has a sunray-brushed green dial featuring a tinted grade with the color fading toward the edges from the dark green center.

The limited-edition Monaco Green Dial comes in a 39mm x 39mm polished stainless steel case with the watch measuring 15mm in thickness. The green sunray-brushed dial, with subdials for 30-minute and 12-hour counters, and date window at 6 o’clock, sits securely under the beveled sapphire crystal and feature Rhodium-plated indexes and hands with white Super-LumiNova within.

Movement and more

Visible through the sapphire caseback, the Monaco Green Dial is powered by an in-house Caliber Heuer 02 automatic chronograph movement. The movement offers 80 hours of power reserve and its beasts at 28,800 vph.

The interesting gradient green dialed Tag Heuer is paired to a black alligator strap, which instantly uplifts the entire design a few notches. Priced at $6,500, the limited edition Tag Heuer Monaco Green Dial is now available for purchase online.