Czinger 21C hypercar production specifications revealed

A company called Czinger has revealed the full production details of its groundbreaking 21C production hypercar. The specifications revealed are the final production specs for the hypercar the company says expresses the apex of human-AI creativity. Czinger leveraged AI to build the state-of-the-art vehicle.

Only 80 21C Hypercars will be built, and each will be created in part using additive manufacturing technologies. Each component manufactured with that technology is computationally engineered using AI and optimized for weight and performance. The individual components are then finished by hand for beauty.

The vehicle was scheduled to be unveiled in March 2020, but that was canceled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic when the Geneva International Motor Show was canceled. The vehicle has a 1250 horsepower in-house developed 2.88-liter flat crank V-8 with twin turbos. The engine redlines at 11,000 RPM and buyers can offer a 100 horsepower upgrade bringing the total output to 1350 horsepower.

The car has a dry weight of under 1240 kilograms, promising a 1:1 power to weight ratio. It also has all-wheel drive with a hybrid powertrain featuring a pair of electric motors, each powering a front wheel with torque vectoring. Power goes from the drivetrain through an ultra-light sequential seven-speed automated manual gearbox.











The 21C is designed to be the world’s most power-dense production internal combustion engine. It can run on a range of fuels, including carbon recycled methanol and other E-fuels allowing it to be a zero-emission vehicle. It targets a top speed of up to 281 mph and can reach 62 mph in 1.9 seconds with a quarter-mile time of 8.1 seconds. The car is built and manufactured in Los Angeles, with pricing unannounced at this time. The vehicle also has impressive aerodynamics that should provide incredible handling.