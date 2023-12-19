December Release of Nike Swoosh 1 Looks Doubtful

Nike’s new Swoosh 1, a barefoot-style toddler shoe, has earned early high marks from both promo users and health-care officials. It’s touted as the company’s first children’s shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

With its generous pull tab and Velcro closure, the shoe’s been praised by parents for its easy-on/off functionality as well as its barefoot mimicry. The Flyknit upper body and soft bendable sole keep the shoe from being bulky and support your toddler’s natural gait and mobility.

However, if you weren’t able to grab your tot a pair when the inaugural shoe dropped in November, your future sneakerhead may be out of luck for Christmas. Scheduled to re-release in December in muted gray and pink palettes (opposed to the initial scheme of Superman-worthy primary hues), the shoe has been pulled from Nike’s site due to a manufacturing issue. According to a Nike customer service rep, the shoes are still technically slated to drop this month, but their disappearance from the site isn’t a good sign and delivery for the holiday season seems unlikely.

Whatever early stock was available evaporated, but if you’re desperate to outfit your little ones in their first Nikes, you can pick from a limited supply of re-sellers on sites like ebay and GOAT charging a premium above the standard retail of $62. Otherwise, it might be a wait.

To learn more about these baby kicks, check out Nike’s original press release.