Dior’s latest $8,700 gardening kit is not for every green-fingered

For those green-fingered with resources enough to match Christian Dior’s, the French luxury fashion house has rolled out grained bull calfskin leather-clad gardening equipment in beige and black hues.

If you have $9k odd to burn and a deep-rooted love for flowers and gardens, look no further. If you’re short on cash, you can still appreciate the luxury equipment, like we do, without the means to get to the garden with Dior’s new gardening couture kit.

The kit

The gardening kit is designed by Kim Jones and it is a tribute to Christian Dior who had passion for gardens and flowers. The luxurious gardening kit comprises a foldable seat inspired by Dior’s iconic Saddle bag. The seat without a backrest comes complete with a flap pocket on the side and alongside are secure loops to hold the tools provided in the kit.

In addition to the plush foldable seat, Dior is offering a spade and a hand rake in the price of a set. Each of these is as premium as the brand name with grained bull calfskin leather handles and signature Dior engraving on the end of the handles.

Pricing and more

Arriving with Dior’s signature palladium finish, the couture kit is an “ode to the art of gardening.” The entire set is foldable for easy storage and carrying, and it comes in a special box with a pouch for security and log longevity.

Dior’s gardening set in beige or black either black or beige color is now retailing in stores for €7,900 (approximately $8,700), however, you’ll have to request it using an online form. ⁠