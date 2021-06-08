Diplo x Crocs clog and slip-on sandal with 3D glow mushroom charms

Whether you like it or not Crocs are the bestselling comfort footwear during the pandemic. The company recorded best sales figures in 2020, and the progress continues into 2021.

Offering a new stylish psychedelic option for Classic Clog and Classic Sandal, which Gen Z will find difficult to resist, Crocs has teamed up with Grammy-winning DJ Diplo. Both the new styles are expected to launch today June 8 and will be available through crocs.com.

The new styles

The Diplo x Crocs Classic Clog and the Classic Sandals are inspired by a journey through the woods. These styles feature a striking bled of colors and prints that is adorned by eye-catching Jibbitz charms – especially the glow in the dark mushroom charm.

The colorful pink, blue and yellow swirl of Diplo x Crocs Clog comes with illuminating 3D mushroom Jibbitz charm to guide the way through the woods, while the Sandals transports the wearer into new world of incandescent glow of the charms. It comes with eight attachable glow-in-the-dark charms to create wonder.

Giveaway and more

This is the latest celebrity collaboration from the footwear brand, which is reportedly giving away a few pairs of the new crocs through a livestream on Instagram at launch.

There have been many occasion of celebrity tie-ups in the past, which have sold off at launch. This Diplo classic is expected to meet the same fate. If you’re interested, you will have to act fast. The Classic Clog will retail for $70 while Diplo x Crocs Classic two-strap, slip-on sandal is going for $50.