ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov Studio HS3-S GEL-NANDI SP V trainer dropping soon

ASICS may not be a crowd favorite, especially among sneakerheads, but the brand has been introducing interesting designs that are making us take a second look. The company has also been teaming up with artists and designers to come up with new pairs and colorways.

The last ASICS designs we featured here were the ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG Okayama White Denim and the Metallic Pack ready in Gold and Silver. The ASICS GEL-PTG Velcro did make an impression with its retro-modern style. Of course, we won’t forget the ASICS Metaspeed Sky and Metaspeed Edge for runners of all styles.

ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov Collaboration

The latest is another creation by Kiko Kostadinov for a new silhouette which is a combination of running and basketball. The ASICS SportStyle Kiko Kostadinov Studio HS3-S GEL-NANDI is another extension of the Bulgarian designer’s work with the Japanese brand.

He based the design on older basketball sneakers and trail boots. The result is a rugged-looking hi-top pair that also borrows a few elements from the GELBURST sneaker.

ASICS SportStyle x Kiko Kostadinov

The new ASICS HS3-S GEL-NANDI SP V GTX comes with an engineered outsole for a rugged look and traction. The upper features GORE-TEX coating for weather resistance. The outsole seems to be ready for almost any terrain, ice, or snow. Delivering the ultimate comfort always is the shoes’ GEL technology.

The ASICS SportStyle Kiko Kostadinov Studio HS3-S GEL-NANDI will be available in either Graphite Grey/Carrier Grey or Sea Glass/Lichen Rock. The pair will be out beginning March 18 online on the ASICS webstore. Price tag reads $190.