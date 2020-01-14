Disney, Gucci collab brings Mickey Mouse Grip watches

Young and old alike love anything Disney. We have yet to meet someone who doesn’t have a liking on any Disney character. The most popular is Mickey Mouse, being one of the oldest cartoon characters we know today.

Sure, the little girls love their Disney Princesses, but the adults have Mickey or Minnie to love. For the more fashionable ones, maybe this new Gucci Cruise 2020 Collection will make you buy another watch even if you’ve promised recently to cut down on shopping.

Well, this is a Gucci and Disney collectible. Having the iconic character on a stylish Grip watch from Gucci is totally fashionable. If you’re a fan of the luxury fashion brand and the character, this one is perfect for you.

Gucci and Disney 2020 Collection Out for the Year of the Rat

This collab happened because it’s the Chinese Lunar New Year and 2020 is the Year of the Rat. You can have Mickey Mouse on your wrist. but with a Gucci twist.

The Gucci Grip watch was designed with a team from Disney. There are two variants available but with the same Mickey Mouse icon in its signature colors: red, black, white, and yellow.

The 38mm variant is set in stainless steel with a retro-inspired shaped. At first glance, it looks like a weighing scale but the numbers show the hours and the minutes placed just about Mickey. Gucci has used a Ronda quartz movement where the hours and minutes are shown on the discs.







The slightly smaller version, the 35mm, features a GG Supreme canvas strap. It is set in yellow gold with what seems to be a matte finish like the steel version. The discs are now in red and yellow.

Disney and Gucci Showcase High-end Fashion Line

The Disney x Gucci watch collection is also water-resistant up to 30 meters or 100 feet underwater. It’s Swiss-Made and comes with a two-year international warranty. Pricing is set at a staggering $1,650.









Aside from the Disney x Gucci Grip Watches, there are other Gucci x Disney items available such as a large suitcase, wool jacquard hat, a Disney Gucci Marmont shoulder bag, Marmont, card case wallet, cotton drill jacket, Princetown slippers, tank top, silk neck bow, silk shots, wool scarf, cotton scarf, and a wool jumper. Check out the complete Disney and Gucci Collection HERE.