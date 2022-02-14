New Balance 550 Triple Black now available

It’s another manic Monday. But instead of slugging away, we’ll start with another minimalistic pair that can still speak volumes. We’re big fans of neutral-toned sneakers and the New Balance 550 caught our attention.

Last year, we showed you the AURALEE New Balance 550 retro sneakers and the result of Netflix and Sotheby’s collaboration. A fresh version of the classic silhouette has just been introduced for those who prefer boring, monochromatic themes.

Black is the New Black

It’s not exactly boring but the Triple Black iteration will capture any sneakerhead’s eye. The simple application of different materials results in a pair that is smooth yet looks rugged at the same time.

The pair is set in black all over from the base layer to the upper layer. It’s totally blacked-out except for tiny gray accents. It keeps the basic elements of the NB 550— perforated leather for the mudguards, soft mesh material for the upper, and branding on the tongues and heels.

New Balance 550 Triple Black Design

At the forefoot, you will see ‘550’ in charcoal gray. The midsole comes in dark gray but is mixed together with the standard black sole. An embossed ‘new balance’ text is found on the side of the sole.

The New Balance 550 Triple Black is now available on most retailers and online shops. Price tag reads $132.

132