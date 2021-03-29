These anti-ageing creams for men help pep up the skin

Keeping the skin nice and plump is not an issue only for women, it is as important to men as well. While it takes a little more effort to keep the skin young and healthy, a good anti-ageing cream for men can do miracles. These concoctions rejuvenate the skin, moisturize it and even the skin tone.

Pairing a decent anti-ageing cream with healthy diet and a regular exercise regime can make you look younger by almost ten years. It can help reduce fine lines, revitalize the tired skin, and retain youthful vim and vigor. Try one of these five brilliant anti-ageing creams for healthy and young-looking skin.

Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream

Comprising naturally-derived ingredients, this innovative age-defending solution by Kiehl works for every skin type and gender. The lightweight, creamy formula is inspired by components used in traditional medicines, including Korean red ginseng root and Manuka honey from New Zealand. The ingredients offer a gentle touch to the skin, renewing its ability to rejuvenate and look young over time. Buy for £42 ($58).

L’Oréal Paris Men Expert Vitalift Anti-Ageing Revitalizing Gel

L’Oréal Paris has a wide range of anti-ageing products for both men and women. The brand’s age-defending game is flawless and is specially designed to appeal to the 40-plus men. This non-greasy, Vitalift gel has a unique gel texture that embraces exquisite components such as French vine extract, a powerful antioxidant and peppermint extract to reinforce the skin’s revitalizing features. It moisturizes the skin and reduces wrinkles, instantly smoothening and hydrating the skin. Buy for £9 ($12.35).

Hims Anti-Ageing Cream

This powerful anti-ageing cream by Hims, a men’s personal wellness brand, helps renew and restore the youthful glow of the skin. The cream works miracles through its key ingredient tretinoin, which increases collagen to keep the skin elastic, firm and in place. It brilliantly reduces the creases of stress and exhaustion and repairs the damage from the sun and pollution. Buy for $19.

Chanel’s Le Lift Crème

Regenerate your youth with Chanel’s Le Lift Crème, which is specifically designed for skin smoothening and firmness. The formula is available in three comforting textures – Riche, Fine, and the regular Crème. Made from 94 percent naturally-sourced ingredients and a potent alfalfa botanical extract, Le Lift line is packed with minerals, trace elements, vitamins and amino acids. It targets both the epidermis and the deeper tissue of the dermis, making the skin look healthy and plumper. Buy for $165.

Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy Super Potent Serum

Featuring over 90 percent organic components, Dior’s Capture Totale Cell Energy Super Potent Serum aims to smooth the wrinkles. It is vitamin-rich and full of anti-oxidant. Employing Madagascan Longaza flower extract, the anti-ageing formula reinforces mother cells that are the powerhouse of the epidermis to help repair and hydrate the skin cells. Buy for £83.50 (approx. $115).