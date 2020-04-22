Edifice celebrates twenty years with Honda racing with a limited-edition watch

Edifice is a sub brand of Casio that has been building a reputation for 20 years of making unique, sporty, and racing oriented timepieces. Casio is well known to be a sponsor for many sporting events and teams. A well-known example is their long running sponsoring relationship with the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula 1 team which uses Honda engines. To celebrate this relationship with Honda racing, and celebrating the 20th year of Edifice, Casio announces the new limited edition ECB10HR-1A ana-digi chronograph.

The architecture of the new watch is based on the preexisting Edifice ECB10 series. The watch design heavily incorporates references to the history of both Edifice and their relationship with Honda Racing. These include things like a carbon fiber dial pattern, a speedometer style sub dial at the 7:30 position, a special Honda Racing co-branding at 3 o’clock and bright red numerals at the 20-minute mark on the bezel.

A design based on the ECB10

The ECB10HR-1A features a 48.5 mm black PVD stainless steel case with short integrated lugs. It also has an eight-sided stainless-steel bezel with screws and aggressive swept minute numerals similar to something we saw in the ECB10 design.

The ECB10HR-1A offers water resistance up to 100 meters. The basic ECB10 architecture carries over even in the dial design with large applied rectangular indices, and a top half of the dial dominated by a pair of digital displays.

Features and Pricing

The watch features a very intricate Module No. 5618 ana-digi quartz movement, which includes a perpetual calendar, a 24-hour 1/1000 second chronograph, dual LED dial illumination, flight mode, automatic time zone adjustment , a world timer, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, five daily alarms, hourly signal-controlled accuracy adjustment, a 24-hour countdown feature, and an approximate two year battery longevity.

The case is beautifully paired with an integrated ridged leather strap in bright Honda Racing red. The ECB10HR-1A is definitely a limited-edition watch and will retail at select retailers only. The watch has a price of $330.