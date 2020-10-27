Emirates restores lounge, shower spa facilities onboard Airbus A380

COVID-19 pandemic has changed life in more ways than we can imaging and air travel has been one industry tremendously impacted in the peak lockdown periods. Even when things are getting back on track slightly, onboard luxury airline cabin services such as first class showers still remain temporarily withdrawn.

For someone used to the luxuries of the relaxing spa, there is good news – Emirates has restored the onboard shower facility and bar for the Dubai flights of 2.5 hours or longer, on the Airbus A380. Keeping safety and health a priority, the airline has made some redesign to the lounge and bar section.

Luxury facilities restored for premium air travel

The onboard lounge for first-class and business class customers will be revamped as a takeaway bar having limited seating capacity. Spirits and cold drinks will be served along with the pre-packed snacks that can be had in the cozy comfort of the seats. If you are too conscious of going to the bar area, orders will be served right where you are too.

Shower suites are going to have all the basic amenities in an individual amenities bag having essentials from Irish brand VOYA and disposable towels. Other amenities like loofah or comb will only be provided on demand. This is done keeping in mind the hygiene requirements.

What more is coming?

Starting November 1, Emirates will bring back the dining experience which has multi-course meals and complementary selection of beverages. The airlines is also going to serve cocktails in the premium class while the passengers in economy class will get a select choice of two wines. The airlines is also set to launch Vitality Boost health welcome drink, which is a blend of apple, ginger and hibiscus, in first and business class.

Keeping hygiene in mind, menus are going to be available on the dedicated Emirates app in both online and offline modes. So, there are a lot of luxuries returning to one of the most premium airlines and travel is going to be lavish again for those who can afford.