Finest gift shops in the US for Valentine’s Day shopping

Let’s assume that you are familiar with the ritual of Valentine’s Day shopping and know what to get for your partner. However, with all the buzz for the romantic holiday and the much-commercialized merriment of amore, it is quite plausible to find yourself in a bind when it comes to getting something personal and thoughtful, that is not chocolates or flowers, and from where to get it.

Although you can browse the internet and online shopping sites to find something suitable, in the spirit of love, let’s head out and do things old school way. Nothing shows your love more than going out, putting effort in the gift-hunting, and getting the perfect present. We have listed a handful of unique gift shops in the US metro cities that you can explore for some intimate Valentine’s Day gifts.

Strange Invisible Perfumes, Los Angeles

This Los Angeles-based artisanal fragrance boutique offers bespoke scents and skin-care products infused with organic ingredients. Strange Invisible Perfumes create botanical fragrances that are designed and blended in-house with organic, wildcrafted, hydro-distilled essences, and layered narratives. You can go to Abbot Kinney Blvd and browse through various scents including Black Rosette and the Italy-inspired Fair Verona to acquire an intoxicating scent as a romantic gift.

Address: 1138 Abbot Kinney Blvd, LA, California

Brazos Bookstore, Portland

If you are looking for a gift for someone who loves to read, then nothing compares to an amazing books selection to show how much you love them. This local bookstore in Houston, TX, opened back in the ’70 s and can offer the perfect Valentine’s read for your special someone. Brazos Bookstore houses fiction, poetry, history, crime, children’s, and education and indie titles to cater to all kinds of bookworms. It is Houston’s oldest independent bookstore.

Address: 2421 Bissonnet St, Houston, Texas

Mary Mary Gifts, Chicago

This little gift shop in Chicago is filled with a capricious, unique selection of home décor, gifts and accessories. Mary Mary Gifts is a one-of-a-kind store that carries a great selection of unusual collectibles including old fashioned jewelry, vintage bags, pictures frames, antique clocks or anything reminiscent of days gone by. You can pick something unique from Mary Mary and it will make a lasting impression on your sweetheart.

Address: 706 N Dearborn St, Chicago, Illinois

Fancy, Seattle

If your girl likes handmade, modern jewelry, this quaint little shop in Belltown, Seattle is known for its custom fine jewelry selection. Locals love Fancy for more affordable silver and gemstone earring, Ferm Living housewares, Hello Lucky stationery, recycled leather pouches, Claire Cowie figurines, tulip-shaped porcelain votives, and other artist-created gift ideas, all handmade using ethically-sourced materials. Moreover, they welcome dogs, so you can take your furry friend on your Valentine’s Day gift hunt.

Address: 1914 2nd Ave, Seattle, Washington

Babulu, Miami

This upscale boutique is a quirky and fun luxury gift shop on Lincoln Road in Miami, and a perfect spot for scouring Valentine’s Day gifts. The store features clothing designer fragrances, home accessories, designer pet gear and books. It houses in-store gift ideas such as luxurious game sets by Alexandra Von Furstenberg and Jonathan Adler, designer sports and workout accessories, and stimulating coffee table books.

Address: 1121 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, Florida

MoMA Design Store, New York City

Did you know that the Museum of Modern Art has a curatorial gift store that is a great spot to shop for Valentine’s Day? Well, the MoMA has filled its companion store with an abundance of exciting new gift options ranging from Pantone accessories, littala glassware, cotton tote bags in vibrant primary colors with artists quotes, and so much more. It is the ideal store to acquire a romantic and thoughtful present for an artistic person.

Address: 11 W 53rd St, New York, New York