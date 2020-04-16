Enjoy Parisian Vacation from the comfort of your house

Given the havoc coronavirus has been wreaking, traveling is the most unwise choice at the moment. However, do not let that discourage you from having a staycation inspired by your favorite cities around the world.

Although, it is hard to sum up the beauty of the city of lights, Paris would be a great destination for a staycation. It is incredibly romantic with its plain air cafes and brasseries lining narrow streets; bridges crossing the Seine; the bakeries and bookstores; the Old-World glamour of the city, both in plain sight and antique shops.

Referenced in unnumbered novels, songs, and films, it is one of the most loved and storied cities in the world. Even though you can’t go to Paris at this time, you can surely recreate a near-authentic Parisian atmosphere at home.

Take a trip to the Louvre

Given the coronavirus lockdowns, the world-famous museums and art galleries are offering virtual tours to keep the art lovers entertained. The Louvre is also providing a complete virtual visit. It would be a pleasure to visit the Louvre without the crowd.

The Louvre in Paris is the largest art museum on the planet, home to more than 35,000 displayed works, including the Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Immerse yourself in the museum’s galleries and exhibits via virtual reality.

Moreover, you can take an online tour through the famed Musée d’Orsay. If you’re in the mood for a little home decorating project, consider ordering a Van Gogh or Picasso print online. The Louvre Museum offers virtual tours of three great three exhibits, including Egyptian Antiquities, Remains of the Louvre’s Moat, and Galerie d’Apollon.

Celebrate French film festival

Given France is the birthplace of cinema, it’s fair to say the French know a thing or two about movies. You can have your own version of Cannes Film Festival going on in your living room.

There are so many great French movies you can enjoy while curled up in your couch – including Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain, Minuit à Paris, and La Grande Vadrouille.

Enjoy French vinyl while you cook

Paris has a vibrant secondhand record scene, with stores all over the city stocking rare vinyl from Ghanaian Highlife to calypso, classic chansonsfrançaises – Édith Paif, Charles Trenet, Georges Brassens, Serge Gainsbourg – plus electronic music and techno.

You can pick some French dish to cook for yourself from a copy of Mastering the Art of French Cooking. So, while you whip up a Boeuf Bourguignon, or perhaps a nice Ratatouille, play an Édith Piaf album on your record player.

You could prepare a typical French breakfast with the French baguette, pastries, and coffee, of course. If you are a sweet tooth, you would love the Parisian chocolate, everybody does.

Take out a good book to read

You can’t really discuss literature without mentioning a few avid French writers. The French are not unfamiliar to grand, era-defining literature. Spanning a multitude of periods, genres and forms, French literature provides a wealth of unparalleled works. There is no shortage of rich and captivating stories about the city of lights.

You can enjoy great literature whether it is about Paris, such as Ernest Hemingway’s A Moveable Feast, or something written by a Parisian, like In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust or Les Misérables by Victor Hugo. The little readers could enjoy the French bestseller Le Petit Prince by Antoine de St Exupéry.

Works from the famous French authors of all time such as Victor Hugo, Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, Simone de Beauvoir, Gustav Flaubert, Voltaire, and Charles Baudelaire can elevate your soul and your taste for literature.

Dress the part

Well, you don’t have to be French to dress like a Parisian. Parisian style has always been about an elegant line, a flattering color, a charming detail; about a modern wardrobe of pieces that harmonize rather than about standalone outfits.

Having a great personal style while wearing normal clothes is all about the allure of the Paris look. You can be chic in jeans and a navy jumper. Beret, denim, stripes, cardigan and a bold red lipstick can also nail a Parisian look.

Keeping it simple with Parisian staples: jeans, a white shirt, a trench coat, loafers, and an elegant Hermes scarf is recommended by the experts.