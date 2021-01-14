Emirates reveals impressive A380 premium economy cabin

Emirates is second to none when it comes to highest quality airlines with best in class service. Taking this approach to a new level for valued customers, the airline is introducing luxury packed premium economy cabin.

Unlike the previously designed premium economy products – which in their own space are carefully developed – this cabin begs to differ on many accounts. The limited 56-reclining seats with enough room to stretch and feel comfortable in, for instance.

The perks

New Emirates A380 premium economy cabin is set up in a 2-4-2 layout. Seats offer a comfortable cradle position with 8-inch recline and seat pitch of up to 40-inches.

The seats, with details similar to those found in airline’s Business Class, are graced in cream-colored anti-stain leather. These feature headrests with 6-way adjustment, flexible calf rests and footrests. For entertainment purpose the chairs come integrated with largest in class 13.3-inch full HD touchscreens with ice inflight entertainment system.

For traveler convenience, there are in-seat charging ports and a wide dining table complete with side cocktail table. The premium economy located at the front of the main deck feature three lavatories dedicated to customers.

According to Sir Tim Clark, Emirates Airline president, “Our First, Business and Economy experiences reset industry standards when they were introduced, and we are confident that our Premium Economy will also make its mark as a distinct premium offering.”

Each of the 56 seats – the cabin in its length and breadth for the matter – offers an upgraded Emirates premium economy experience which undoubtedly their premium customers will rejoice. The newest A380 aircraft will hit skies on various routes ensuring customers can experience the latest offerings on maximum routes.