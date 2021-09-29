Extra Butter x Adidas Consortium CSG 91 Best Friend Collection dropping this week

Extra Butter and Adidas are not yet done with the collaborations. A new collection has just been announced that celebrates one of the sportswear brand’s most famous silhouettes: the EQT.

The classic adidas EQT footwear is now on its 30th year. If you grew up wearing a pair, then yes, you may be that old. And it’s another reason to buy a new pair.

Extra Butter x Adidas New Collaboration

Following the Extra Butter Adidas Happy Gilmore 25th Anniversary Collection, here is the Extra Butter and adidas CSG 91 “Best Friend” Series. Extra Butter isn’t the only partner but we particularly like this one.

The new collection is dog-inspired, thus, the “Best Friend” name. If you’re a real doglover and a sneakerhead, then this one is for you.

Extra Butter x Adidas CSG 91 Best Friend Design

The New York-based lifestyle brand knows the relationship between human and dogs is special. The Equipment CSG 91 has been reimagined with colors that are inspired by man’s best friend.

The Extra Butter x adidas EQT CSG 91 sneakers come in a combination of beige, tans, light browns, and pink on the upper. The colorway is mainly neutral. On the base layer, you will see faux pony hair and hairy suedes.







The collection will be dropping this Friday, October 1. Some apparel and dog accessories will also be released. Check out extrabutterny.com on launch date.