F.P. Journe Chronomètre à Résonance watch, rejuvenates the classic timepiece

F.P. Journe has infused a fresh breath of innovation in horology as it celebrates 20 years of watchmaking excellence. The brand burst into the scene in 2000 with the Chronomètre à Résonance watch and now they have reincarnated the timepiece with a modern take.

Keeping elements like the face, close to the original design, the watch still resonates with a modern sophisticated look. The watch apparently is a niche timepiece that makes use of the physical natural resonance sans any mechanical transmission. In those days it was known as the double pendulum a.k.a. double balance.

Chronomètre à Résonance build to perfection

Chronomètre à Résonance watch has the essence of classic dual symmetry of the original watch and some new design touches, making it irresistible. It has a very minimalistic 11mm thin case which looks elegant and classic at the same time.

Keeping the same thin aesthetics is the duo of crowns at 2 and 4 o’clock which serve varying purposes. The 2 o’clock crown is for time setting for both dials and manual winding. On the other hand, when pulled out, the 4 o’clock crown resets the small seconds sub-dials to zero.

Striking looks complementing the precise movement

Chronomètre à Résonance has the new in-house rose gold Caliber 1520 movement and boasts a 42 hours of power reserve. The secondary gear train has a remontoir d’égalite operating at 1 second frequency which makes sure there is isochronism for 28 hours.

The watch comes in platinum and rose gold finishes and each variant has its own distinct appeal. Both of them have a classical black alligator leather strap to keep things simplistic.

You can expect to see the Chronomètre à Résonance watch hit the boutiques anytime in the coming months. It’ll have a price tag of $106,800 and $110,600 for the rose gold and platinum finishes respectively.