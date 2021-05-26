Zodiac x Worn & Wound Super Sea Wolf is colorful watch for outdoors

Inspired by the growing fad of bold colored sneakers and hiking gear, Zodiac has in collaboration with Worn & Wound delivered the Super Sea Wolf limited edition watch, which presents itself in a combination of bold hues and unexpected textures.

In addition to reminding one of the 90s style, this high contrast package is based on the super exciting dive watches in Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf lineup, but unlike any seen before. This is a spectrum of colors that will make the wrist of the wearer light up in more ways than one.

The look

The Zodiac x Worn & Wound Super Sea Wolf’s dial is the first thing that attracts one to this watch. The charcoal gray dial within brushed steel case features grid texture. The overall surface is adorned with orange-anodized markers and yellow chapter ring, which blow the entire watch into a colorful dimension.

The hands of the watch are a combination of blue, mustard and coral that add to the elegance of the gray surface of the dial. The highlight here is the date counter at 3 o’clock with bright teal color contrast. The bezel features a 12 hour index and has charcoal gray insert accentuated with teal and mustard numerals and flecked pattern reminiscent of a sneaker’s midsole.

Movement, strap and more









The Zodiac x Worn & Wound Super Sea Wolf with 12 hour dive/travel bezel has a 40mm case and is powered by an automatic STP 3-13 movement delivering 44 hour power reserve.

Limited to 182 examples only, the pat comes paired with a two-piece fabric strap that has Velcro closure. The interesting part here is that two parts of the strap are of different colors, which adds another fun element to the watch. Water resistance of 200m Zodiac x Worn & Wound Super Sea Wolf will retail for $1,095.