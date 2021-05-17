FDA-approved Bose SoundControl hearing aids are first of their kind

Bose is well renowned for its audio technology in speakers, headphones and earphones – and now they have revealed their first-ever hearing aids. This happens to be the industry’s first gadget that is FDA approved and can be bought off the counter.

Dubbed the Bose SoundControl, it’s targeted at people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The USP here is the audio calibration feature courtesy toggling of audible frequencies permitting users to get desired sound depending on the special needs.

These make complete sense as in the USA alone, “approximately 48 million people suffer from some degree of hearing loss that interferes with their life” as per Brian Maguire, category director of Bose Hear.

Bose SoundControl hearing aids

The lightweight wearable eliminates the requirement for an audiologist’s prescription – making the personalization of sound profile as easy as a 30 minute task. This is done via the companion Bose Hear app to calibrate the audible sound to reduce strain and magnify the quiet sounds or highlight the vocals. For those who want more assistance with the personalized settings, a call with the Bose product specialist can be scheduled free of cost.

SoundControl hearing aids comes with the Focus function to let the user listen to conversations more clearly in the “Front” mode or hear ambient sounds when in a crowded street with the “Everywhere” setting.

Released in five US states

The water-resistant hearing aids come with three incremental size ear tips (both open and closed domes) to fit any and every ear. They come with eight standard 312 zinc-air batteries (used in standard hearing aids as well) that each last for four days with 14 hour daily usage.

For now, Bose SoundControl hearing aids are going to be only available in five states in the US – Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. They carry a price tag of $849.95 and if they are a hit with the users, Bose will release them in other states too.