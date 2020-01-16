Kohler Moxie Showerhead and Smart Speaker brings Alexa

Waterproof speakers may be enough when you want to play your favorite songs while in the shower but the audio won’t be as good. Perhaps you’ve imagined something nearer your ears so you can feel the music while the warm water washes all your pain away. You need to get this showerhead that also doubles as a smart speaker.

Shower with a speaker? The idea isn’t new but it’s something we want to see and try for ourselves. The Kohler Moxie Showerhead and Smart Speaker Combo is not just an ordinary speaker. It is “smart” which means it can “talk back” to you. Well, we don’t really want someone talking while in the shower but maybe just sing with us?

Smart Shower Speaker Gets Real

As we move further into the smart home age, here is a smart shower for what could be a smart bathroom. It’s something questionable because the place is very private and sacred. We don’t want any cameras involved though—just this smart speaker.

“Alexa” will be with you as you take a shower. Nope, it’s not a person. It’s Amazon’s very own voice assistant that is a direct rival of the Google Assistant. Alexa is found in the IPX67 waterproof speaker placed within a circular ring where water comes out.

Shown off during the CES 2020 in Las Vegas, this Kohler Moxie Showerhead smart system uses a detachable speaker so you can easily take it out when you need a charge after seven hours of music playback. That is several showers already but we’d totally understand if the battery gets low in a few days already (because you spend over an hour in the bathroom).

The Future of Smart Bath Has Just Begun

The audio of the shower speaker is tuned and improved by Harman Kardon. If you want to control the volume, you can ask Alexa to do it for you or change using the exterior tactile controls.



Aside from the smart showerhead system, Kohler also offers a DTV+ with touchscreen, speaker, and light. There’s also the DTV Prompt and DTV Mode.

The Moxie Bluetooth Speaker will be available for only $99. The Alexa smart speaker version will be sold for $159. Add $70 for the complete Kohler Moxie Showerhead and Smart Speaker System which is now $229.